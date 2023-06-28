Shailendra Kumar assigned additional charge of agriculture production department

In an order by government, Kumar has been asked to also hold charge of post of administrative secretary, agriculture production department.

"In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Mr. Shailendra Kumar, IAS (AGMUT:1995), Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department, shall hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders," the order said.