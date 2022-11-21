Shakeel Maqbool Yatoo assumes charge as additional commissioner State Taxes, Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 21: Central Civil Services(CCS) officer, Shakeel Maqbool Yatoo assumed charge as additional commissioner, State Taxes, Kashmir on Friday, an official spokesperson said.
Yatoo is an officer of the CCS batch of 2014.
The spokesperson said that prior to this he held the position of Director PFMS, Deputy Commissioner Recovery Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Enforcement North State Taxes Department.
The officer has a wide experience in central government in the subject of finance, taxation, administration, policy formulation and programme implementation.
"He has been instrumental in the implementation of PFMS in UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh. His expertise in finance and taxation has been quite a contribution to the State Taxes Department after his deputation to the UT of J&K," the spokesperson said.
Upon his assumption of charge, Yatoo was welcomed by officers and officials of the department, he said.