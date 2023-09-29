Shanti Yatra-2023 flagged off in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Sep 29: The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Ganderbal, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani today flagged-off the Shanti Yatra-2023 from Government Boys Higher Secondary School (BHSS) Ganderbal which culminated at Girls High School Pandach.
Scores of students from government and private schools, and staff of different departments participated enthusiastically as the Yatra made its way through the district.
The Yatra is an initiative that seeks to foster a spirit of harmony and understanding among the youth and, aims to propagate Mahatma Gandhi's message, particularly emphasizing his philosophy of truth and non-violence.
Chief Education Officer Ganderbal, M A Kohli and officials from various educational institutions, and large number of students were also present on the occasion.
In a symbolic gesture, the Shanti torch (Mashal) was received yesterday morning from Chief Education Officer Bandipora at BHSS Safapora and after passing through various Government and private schools the same was kept for night in BHSS Ganderbal. The Shanti Mashal will be halted for tonight at GHS Pandach and tomorrow will be handed over to the Chief Education Officer Srinagar at BHS Umerhair Buchpora.