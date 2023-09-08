Shanti Yatra flagged off in Anantnag

The Yatra is an initiative that seeks to foster a spirit of harmony and understanding among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir organised by the Department of School Education and this year’s yatra promises to be a significant step towards promoting the values of peace and education.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, SF Hamid; Director School Education Kashmir, Dr. Tassaduq Hussain Mir, senior officers of district administration, faculty of institution, NCC, NSS volunteers from various educational institutions, and large number of students were also present on the occasion.