Shanti Yatra flagged off in Anantnag

Anantnag, Sep 8: Principal Secretary Education, Alok Kumar today flagged off the Shanti Yatra-2023 from Government Girls Model Higher Secondary School Ranibagh here.
The Yatra is an initiative that seeks to foster a spirit of harmony and understanding among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir organised by the Department of School Education and this year’s yatra promises to be a significant step towards promoting the values of peace and education.
Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, SF Hamid; Director School Education Kashmir, Dr. Tassaduq Hussain Mir, senior officers of district administration, faculty of institution, NCC, NSS volunteers from various educational institutions, and large number of students were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary emphasized on the importance of education in promoting peace and prosperity. He stated taht Education is not just about acquiring knowledge, it is a powerful tool that can bring people together, bridge divides, and foster understanding.
Alok Kumar said that Shanti Yatra-2023 aims to instil these values in our youth, who are the future of our nation. He added that the yatra will traverse different regions of Jammu & Kashmir, engaging with students and communities along the way to spread the message of peace and harmony.
The School Education department has expressed its gratitude to all participants, volunteers, and supporters, Security agencies and Media fraternity who have come together to make this Yatra a reality.