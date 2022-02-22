‘Share scientific research, technological advancements with masses’

“During the last few centuries, there has been huge advancement in science and technology and there is no aspect of human life where science hasn’t made any impact. However, over the years there has been a social disconnect between the scientist community, who haven’t been able to communicate and deliver the message regarding scientific innovations. Times are changing now and science communication, an emerging discipline, is bridging the gap between scientists and commoners,” Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo remarked, in his keynote speech during the inauguration of the week-long Vigyan Sarvatre Pujyate (Science & Technology is Revered All Over), Festival for All, under Science & Technology Communication, Popularization & its Extension (SCOPE) jointly organised by the Central University of Kashmir, University of Kashmir, in collaboration with Vigyan Prasar, at Gandhi Bhawan in University of Kashmir.

University of Kashmir, Vice Chancellor, Prof Talat Ahmad, CUK Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar, CUK, Prof M Afzal Zargar, Registrar University of Kashmir, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, Dean, School of Media Studies and Project Coordinator, SCoPE, Prof. Shahid Rasool also spoke on the occasion.