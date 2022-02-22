‘Share scientific research, technological advancements with masses’

Srinagar, Feb 22: Islamic University of Science and Technology, (IUST) Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo Tuesday asked the scientific community to share their research and scientific knowledge with masses by communicating with them in regional languages through different mediums.
“During the last few centuries, there has been huge advancement in science and technology and there is no aspect of human life where science hasn’t made any impact. However, over the years there has been a social disconnect between the scientist community, who haven’t been able to communicate and deliver the message regarding scientific innovations. Times are changing now and science communication, an emerging discipline, is bridging the gap between scientists and commoners,” Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo remarked, in his keynote speech during the inauguration of the week-long Vigyan Sarvatre Pujyate (Science & Technology is Revered All Over), Festival for All, under Science & Technology Communication, Popularization & its Extension (SCOPE) jointly organised by the Central University of Kashmir, University of Kashmir, in collaboration with Vigyan Prasar, at Gandhi Bhawan in University of Kashmir.
University of Kashmir, Vice Chancellor, Prof Talat Ahmad, CUK Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar, CUK, Prof M Afzal Zargar, Registrar University of Kashmir, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, Dean, School of Media Studies and Project Coordinator, SCoPE, Prof. Shahid Rasool also spoke on the occasion.
Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Talat Ahmad in his address said, “Science and technology must be made more accessible to people. It is important for a society that scientific information and knowledge is imparted in the local languages as well. People across all age groups tend to understand everything more clearly in their local language and those who have acquired scientific knowledge must ensure that it is used for building a better society.”
Central University of Kashmir, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, said “Socio-economic development of any region is not possible without the development in science and technology. Progress of science and technology cannot be ensured unless we have youth who have a scientific temper. This aim is not achievable unless the essence of science is conveyed to people in vernacular language and that is why SCoPE is here.”
CUK Registrar, Prof. M. Afzal Zargar in his address said that one of the main objectives of the festival is to bring to light contemporary scientific discoveries. “Science and technology has progressed by leaps and bounds over the last century, making life easy and comfortable. There are countless examples of scientific discoveries and inventions. Among them are mobile and internet which have brought the world to our fingertips.” He also said that we must agitate young minds so that they can develop scientific temper while actual focus must be the masses. “All sectors of science will be touched in these seven days.”
KU Registrar, Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir, expressed the wish that, “All science teachers and scholars at local, national and international levels must come together, synchronize their work and present it to people or individuals to aware them about prevailing issues and solutions thereof. He added that language experts can play a pivotal role in making people understand the meaning and significance of special words or expressions as it gets difficult for commoners to comprehend them.
Speaking on the occasion, Dean School of Media Studies and Project Coordinator, SCoPE, Prof. Shahid Rasool said, “During the festival, our focus will be on how to popularize science in regional languages. To this end we have started two science magazines – Tajassus in Urdu language and Gaash in Kashmiri language.” He also said that this event is being inaugurated across 75 cities in India, local scientists who have made contributions in the field of science would be sharing their experience. The main purpose of this festival is to familiarize people with scientific innovations and discoveries.
Assistant professor, Deptt of Urdu, Dr. Nusrat Jabeen conducted the programme proceedings while Head Department of Urdu and Organizing secretary, Dr. Irfan Alam proposed the vote of thanks.
Thereafter the participants watched the inauguration of the countrywide festival live from New Delhi.