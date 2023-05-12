SHE LEADS to collaborate with PHDCCI Kashmir for women empowerment progs

Srinagar, May 12: Under the auspices of SHE LEADS a one-day session was held at State Guest House Srinagar on the topic of women pioneering change for peace and prosperity.
A statement said that the meet was presided by RekhaModi, Chairman SHE LEADS and SITREE SHAKTI and eminent face of the country with reference to the political empowerment of women in the country. Madina Mir, PHDCCI Kashmir Convenor- Expert Committee for IT & Forum of Women Entrepreneurs- represented the PHDCCI- Kashmir in the Roundtable Meeting organised by SHE LEADS and participated in the brainstorming session on women pioneering change for peace and prosperity.
Later RekhaModi had a meeting with A P Vicky Shaw Chairman PHDCCI Kashmir.
A P Vicky Shaw and Madina Mir discussed collaboration with RekhaModi on empowering women in J&K. The PHDCCI-Kashmir Chair has announced a new collaboration and MoU with SHE LEADS and SITREE SHAKTI, aimed at empowering women in the region. The announcement follows a meeting between the Chamber's Chair and the Chair of SHE LEADS.
The statement said that RekhaModi, committed to A P Vicky Shaw, the chairman of Chamber, that they will hold a conference for women empowerment by the end of November. The gathering will include 500 women nationally and internationally and also from Jammu and Kashmir. The decision was made during a meeting between the two chairmen, where they discussed ways to promote women's empowerment and gender equality at the UT.