Sheema Nabi takes over as SP Handwara

Kupwara May 7: Sheema Nabi Qasba (IPS) on Saturday afternoon assumed the charge of Superintendent of Police (SP) of Police District Handwara.
Sheema was received by other senior officers of Handwara and was presented the guard of honour.
After assuming the charge, She convened an introductory meeting with the police officers and impressed upon them to work with dedication and zeal to fulfill the aspirations of the people.
Different walks of people went to her office to greet her for her new assignment. They hoped that the police officer would continue the legacy of good policing in Handwara. They requested her to act sternly against drug peddlers so that the youth involved in this menace could be saved.
Sheema has earlier served as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri.