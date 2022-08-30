Sheetal, Shahid hold ICG meeting to address grievances of ST employees

The committee also notified that the ST employees are required to first submit representation to the respective departments and applications before the IGC shall be submitted only after lapse of minimum 3 months time in the department or any grievance related to the decision on such service matters.

It was also informed that only cases received online till 10th of every month shall be taken up by the IGC in the monthly meeting after obtaining the reports from concerned departments. In cases of transfer the element of concern shall be specifically brought out by the applicant employees before approaching the IGC.

The IGC discussed various other service related matters of ST employees for submission of monthly reports to the Chief Secretary and quarterly reports to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.

A deputation of teachers from Jammu province posted in various districts of Kashmir also apprised the IGC of various issues being faced and requested for redressal, which was decided to be taken up in next meeting.