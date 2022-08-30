Sheetal, Shahid hold ICG meeting to address grievances of ST employees

Srinagar: The Internal Grievance Committee constituted by the Jammu and Kashmir Government to address the employment/service related grievances of Scheduled Tribe employees across various departments conducted a meeting today and examined 17 service related matters.
Chairperson of the Committee and Commissioner/Secretary Sheetal Nanda, Member-Secretary IGC and Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary along with members of the committee heard various service related matters and response from designated officers of different departments.
The meeting was attended by members including Director General, Social Welfare Department, Director, Tribal Affairs department, Secretary, Advisory Board for welfare of Gujjar & Bakkerwal and Additional Secretary, GAD.
Seventeen cases considered by the IGC included services matters of officials from various departments and institutions including Departments of Jal Shakti, Revenue, Planning Monitoring & Development, School Education, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, General Administration (service matters), Animal Husbandry, Sheep husbandry, Higher Education, Social Welfare, Skill Development, Accounts & Treasuries, Housing & Urban Development and BGSB University Rajouri.
The IGC after considering the response of various departments and examining the reports issued directions for resolution of issues raised by the employees. In various cases the departments were asked for specific inputs related to promotion, compassionate appointments, reservation roster and other service related matters.
The committee also notified that the ST employees are required to first submit representation to the respective departments and applications before the IGC shall be submitted only after lapse of minimum 3 months time in the department or any grievance related to the decision on such service matters.
It was also informed that only cases received online till 10th of every month shall be taken up by the IGC in the monthly meeting after obtaining the reports from concerned departments. In cases of transfer the element of concern shall be specifically brought out by the applicant employees before approaching the IGC.
The IGC discussed various other service related matters of ST employees for submission of monthly reports to the Chief Secretary and quarterly reports to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.
A deputation of teachers from Jammu province posted in various districts of Kashmir also apprised the IGC of various issues being faced and requested for redressal, which was decided to be taken up in next meeting.