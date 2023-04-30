Sheikh Abdul Jabbar remembered on death anniversary

He was addressing his supporters at a function organised on the 34th death anniversary of his father and former minister Sheikh Abdul Jabbar here. Hundreds of people attended the function. Recalling his father's contribution towards people's welfare, Ishfaq said,” We are committed to nurture his legacy of secular thinking and inclusive approach for one and all. We will continue to follow the path laid down by Late Sheikh Abdul Jabbar and his commitment towards working for people and their uplifting." He added that he had never thought that after his expulsion from NC the “people of Ganderbal will receive me with this kind of warmth and love.” “It gives me more responsibilities and challenges to meet the expectations of the people,” the former MLA said. He stated that he is not going to join any party and will work and carry his mission under the Sheikh Jabbar foundation. " I am not joining any party, there is so much time to decide about my future plans and I will continue to work for his people under Sheikh Jabbar foundation," Ishfaq said.

" I am hurt beyond words. NC leadership chose the day when my father’s death anniversary was being commemorated. At a right time I will expose all those in NC who are misleading the high command, " Ishfaq said.