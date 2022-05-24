Sheikh Abdullah embossed on police medals replaced with National Emblem

Jammu: J&K Home Department on Monday ordered a modification to the Jammu & Kashmir Police Medal Scheme by replacing “Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah” embossed on one side of the medal with “The National Emblem of Government of India.”

In the changed nomenclature, the “J&K Stale Emblem” on the other side will be inscribed as “Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry” or “Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service”, as per the case.