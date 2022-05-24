Sheikh Abdullah embossed on police medals replaced with National Emblem

Jammu: J&K Home Department on Monday ordered a modification to the Jammu & Kashmir Police Medal Scheme by replacing “Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah” embossed on one side of the medal with “The National Emblem of Government of India.”
In the changed nomenclature, the “J&K Stale Emblem” on the other side will be inscribed as “Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry” or “Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service”, as per the case.
“It is hereby ordered that in modification to the para 4 of the Jammu & Kashmir Police Medal Scheme, the Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah embossed on one side of the medal shall be replaced with “The National Emblem of Government of India” and the other side inscribed with the J&K Stale Emblem shall be inscribed as "Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry" and "Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service" in case of Gallantry/Meritorious Medal, as the case may be,” read the order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal.