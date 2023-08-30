Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah did not tell truth to people: Altaf Bukhari

According to a press release, he underscored how dynasties have harmed the interests of the people of J&K through their deceptive politics. “ As the people of Jammu and Kashmir, we have suffered hugely over the past seven decades because our leaders kept us busy with their deceptive political narratives and never told us the truth. Even Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, the tallest leader of his times, used to change his stances time and again and did not tell the people the truth, despite being privy to the truth, as suggested by his famous Lal Chowk speech. He refrained from openly acknowledging it,” Bukhari said.

Addressing a party function in Uri, he emphasised the need for transparent and genuine political discourse and said, “The truth is that J&K was destined to be a part of India in 1947, and we should have stuck to this reality. However, unfortunately, our leaders chose to manipulate the emotions of innocent people in their rallies by often resorting to symbolic gestures like displaying rock salt and green fabric to represent our neighboring nation.