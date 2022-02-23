Sheikh Nazir’s 7th Death Anniversary|Farooq, Omar, NC leaders pay tributes

The NC vice president while paying tributes to Nazir said, “The void created by his passing away is unarguably hard to fill. His honesty and selflessness will continue to inspire us all. The best tribute to him on his death anniversary will be to imbibe the zest with which he served the party. His doors were always open for the party workers.” Senior NC leaders Ali Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, and Nasir Aslam Wani besides others also paid tributes to Nazir on his 7th death anniversary.