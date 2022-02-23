Sheikh Nazir’s 7th Death Anniversary|Farooq, Omar, NC leaders pay tributes

Srinagar, Feb 23: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Wednesday paid tributes to the party stalwart Sheikh Nazir on his 7th death anniversary saying his personal and political traits were emblematic of NC founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah’s life and struggle.
A statement of NC issued here said that paying glowing tributes to Nazir, the NC president termed him a conscientious and honest politician.
“Nazir Sahab was brought in the mould of Sheikh (Abdullah) Sahab's life and struggle, uncompromising on his principles and beliefs, which he had inherited from Sheikh Sahab. He was a strong-spirited person. A go-to person for the party workers and functionaries, Nazir Sahab was affectionate towards them and accorded them supreme importance in all political matters,” he said.
The NC vice president while paying tributes to Nazir said, “The void created by his passing away is unarguably hard to fill. His honesty and selflessness will continue to inspire us all. The best tribute to him on his death anniversary will be to imbibe the zest with which he served the party. His doors were always open for the party workers.” Senior NC leaders Ali Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, and Nasir Aslam Wani besides others also paid tributes to Nazir on his 7th death anniversary.