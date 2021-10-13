SHGA stages protest

SHGA President Er. Syed Parvez said that in August last year, Government had constituted a committee vide Govt. order No: 888-JK (GAD) of 2020 to re-examine the issues of Self Help Group of Engineers who were engaged in this scheme for the past 20 years.

“Self Help Group of Engineer were earning their livelihood for themselves and providing self employment opportunities to other unemployed youths. We appeal Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary to restore Self' Help Group of Engineers Scheme immediately as the constituted committee has already submitted its report before five months to the General Administrative Department for its restoration,” he said.