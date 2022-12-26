Shift Kashmiri pandit employees to Jammu till situation improves in Kashmir: Azad

Srinagar, Dec 26: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chief, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that there is a need to make difference between militants & non-militants and the Kashmiri Pandit employees should be shifted to Jammu till situation in Kashmir improves.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Anantnag, Azad, as reported by news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that every individual should not be looked through the prism of militancy.