Shifting of academic session | Every transition has initial hiccups: DSEK

Srinagar, May 9: The Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Tasaduq Hussain Mir, on Tuesday said that every transition has its initial hiccups noting that his department has overcome the initial hiccups faced during shifting of academic session from November to March and the annual examinations of all the classes were conducted successfully.
The director was talking to reporters on the sidelines of divisional level Y20 talks on climate change and disaster risk reduction and making stability a way of life organised at Kothi Bagh Higher Secondary School here.
"Initial hiccups are faced during every change so we also faced initial hiccups while shifting the session. But we overcame those hiccups and conducted all the exams successfully," he said.
The SED adopted the national academic calendar from the current academic session to have a uniform academic calendar across Jammu and Kashmir and shifted the exam session from November to March. The national academic calendar was adopted along with the adoption of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 by the J&K government.
About the declaration of class 10th and 12th results, he said the department is hopeful to declare the result within this month. "The exams of soft zones are already over while the exams in hard zones will culminate on May 12," he said.
Regarding the complaints pouring against private schools for giving arbitrary hike in annual charges of school children, the Director education said that the department has already warned the schools of action for resorting to illegal profiteering and action as per law will be taken against any of the schools for violating government norms by giving arbitrary hike to tuition fees or annual charges.
"We have already constituted committees at zonal and district level and FFRC is also taking care of these matters whenever they receive such complaints," he said.
The DSEK said recently they withdrew the management body of the school for violating government orders.
"Management body is one of the prerequisites for schools to get registration and when the Management body is withdrawn it will have an impact on registration as well. We can withhold registration of any school for violating the set norms," he said.
He said the department does not want to initiate strict action against any private school and close it down, keeping in view the interest of the students.
"If we close down a school it will ultimately affect our own children. But at the same time we remind these schools not to violate rules for which their registration will be withheld," he said.