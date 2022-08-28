Shifting of academic session | Ex-secretary JKBOSE urges govt to reconsider its decision

Srinagar: Former Secretary J&K board of School Education and a noted academician Bashir Ahmad Dar on Sunday urged the government to reconsider its decision on shifting academic session to March from the present academic session.

In a statement issued here he said Jammu and Kashmir had March session till 1974-1975.

"The academic schedule was changed in 1975. While uniformity in certain areas and aspects of education is not only desirable but necessary changing academic calendar has very serious implications for teaching learning process," he said.

Dar said the chnage in session willconsiderably lower the number of working days and hence reduce the instructional time needed to transact the new curriculum.