Shifting of academic session | Ex-secretary JKBOSE urges govt to reconsider its decision

Srinagar: Former Secretary J&K board of School Education and a noted academician Bashir Ahmad Dar on Sunday urged the government to reconsider its decision on shifting academic session to March from the present academic session.
In a statement issued here he said Jammu and Kashmir had March session till 1974-1975.
"The academic schedule was changed in 1975. While uniformity in certain areas and aspects of education is not only desirable but necessary changing academic calendar has very serious implications for teaching learning process," he said.
Dar said the chnage in session willconsiderably lower the number of working days and hence reduce the instructional time needed to transact the new curriculum.
"Before 1974 -1975 schools in Kashmir division including winter zone areas of Jammu division would begin their academic session around March, the schools would run till third week December close for about 75 days of winter vacation and then reopen in March. The full month of March and almost 2/3rds of April were utilized in holding examinations and preparing results," he said, adding that the new classes would start from third week of April for classes 1 to 9.
"In respect of classes 10, 11 and 12 the University and Board examinations would commence in March and conclude in second to third week of April," he said.
The results of class 10th would be declared somewhere in second week of July and class 11th session begin in second week of August.
"The total number of teaching days in all cases ranged between 100 and 120 days," he said.
He said year 1974 -1975 witnessed huge transformation of educational system as a consequence of implementation of the major recommendations of Baghwan Sahay Committee (Baghwan Sahay was Governor of the State) recommendations constituted by Government of Jammu and Kashmir on April 1 of 1971.