Shifting of fire station Gund to Sonamarg | Mian Altaf urges administration to reconsider decision

In a statement issued, Mian Altaf expressed concern over the orders about shifting of the only fire station in tehsil Gund . “ There is only one fire station with just one fire tender and some employees in tehsil Gund which caters to a large area from Sonamarg to Gund. Shifting of the fire station from Gund will put population of lakhs and residential property in danger and in case any fire incidents or eventuality it will prove disastrous for the local population “ Mian Altaf said. He urged the Divisional and district administration to reconsider the decision of shifting fire station Gund to Sonamarg but instead arrange and provide a separate fire tender for Sonamarg.