Shifting prisoners outside J-K an administrative exercise: DG Prisons

Lohia was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Central Jail Srinagar.

It (shifting of prisoners) is an administrative matter. If the prisoners in a jail are more than its capacity, then some of them have to be shifted outside. For that process, all parameters are checked.

But, it is not like we cannot deal with the radicalisation here and we have to send them outside where it can be dealt. So, it is an administrative exercise at best, the DG Prisons said.

He was responding to a question over the reports of 150 detenues, including terrorists, having been shifted to jails outside J-K after they were allegedly found involved in radicalising other prisoners.

Lohia said radicalisation inside jails was not a serious issue, and the department was taking care of it.