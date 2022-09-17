Shifting prisoners outside J&K an administrative exercise: DG Prisons

Srinagar: Shifting of prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir to outside the Union Territory is a purely administrative exercise undertaken due to overcrowding of jails, Director General Prisons, H K Lohia, said here on Saturday.

Lohia was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Central Jail Srinagar. It (shifting of prisoners) is an administrative matter.

If the prisoners in a jail are more than its capacity, then some of them have to be shifted outside.

For that process, all parameters are checked.