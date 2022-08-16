Shifting to March session from current year a well planned decision: officials

Srinagar: The government decision to shift the academic session to March-2023 from the current academic year is well planned, a top official said on Saturday.

The official said there should be no confusion over it and students should accordingly prepare themselves for the March session from the current academic year.

"It has been decided at the government level to shift the session to March-2023 from the current academic year. Only a few things are being worked out after that official order will be issued by the department," the official told Greater Kashmir.

As per the government decision, the annual-2022 Board exams for the class 10th to 12th will be held in March 2023 instead of November-December of 2022.