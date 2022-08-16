Shifting to March session from current year a well planned decision: officials

Srinagar: The government decision to shift the academic session to March-2023 from the current academic year is well planned, a top official said on Saturday.
The official said there should be no confusion over it and students should accordingly prepare themselves for the March session from the current academic year.
"It has been decided at the government level to shift the session to March-2023 from the current academic year. Only a few things are being worked out after that official order will be issued by the department," the official told Greater Kashmir.
As per the government decision, the annual-2022 Board exams for the class 10th to 12th will be held in March 2023 instead of November-December of 2022.
"Yes it has been decided. There should be no ambiguity in it," the official said.
As already reported, the J&K Chief Secretary (CS) Dr Arun Kumar Mehta in April this year said the Jammu and Kashmir will fully implement the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) from the current academic session and will also move to a uniform academic calendar which in turn will be synchronised to the national academic calendar.
The Higher Education Department (HED) already shifted the academic session to July from the current year in line with the National Academic Calendar.
"Same will be followed by the School Education Department (SED) so that the academic calendar will be in sync with HED and national academic calendar," he said.
Notably, a high level committee constituted by the government was tasked to suggest the ways and means on how to go about it. The committee has suggested the operational mechanism for shifting the academic session to March from the current session.
As already reported by this newspaper, the advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor Rajiv Rai Batnagar said it was a good idea to have one academic calendar which matches with the Higher Education Department and all other professional colleges as well.
The official said there were issues related to the snow bound areas. "But the department has worked out a plan to smoothly implement the March session in snow bound areas," he said.
It has been learnt that the government will hold the annual exam in plan areas in mid-March while the exam in snow bound areas will be held in mid-April.
"The evaluation of answer scripts will be started soon after the exam of the particular subject will be held. Under this mechanism, the results will be declared in the last week of May," the official said.
A top official said the incumbent Principal Secretary SED, Bishwajit Kumar Singh who has been promoted as Additional Director General of Forests (ADGF), will leave the office after a month.
"Till that time he will finish the unfinished tasks started by the department. Shifting to the March session is one such task to be done before he leaves for New Delhi to join the new posting," the official said.