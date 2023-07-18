SHO attached in wake of attack on migrant labourers in Shopian

DIG South Kashmir issued an order on Monday attaching inspector Gh Jeelani Bhat.

"In view of the incident occurred on 13.7.2023 at about 2030 hours at Gagren Shopian, Inspector Gh Jeelani Bhat (AWP) (SHO P/S Shopian) PID No. ARP-109258, is attached to RPHQ Anantnag pending enquiry. This order shall have immediate effect, " the order said.

Three labourers from Bihar were injured when terrorists attcked them in Shopian district on July 13.