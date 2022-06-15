SHO Shaista Mughal awarded

Srinagar: SHO Women's Police Station Srinagar Shaista Mughal has been awarded for her meritorious services during the pandemic as Covid Warrior.
Shaista has been honored by the International Human Rights Council for the work she did during her posting in Anantnag district where she served from 2017 to 2021.
“We respect your outstanding services towards the nation especially women folk to help out during this Corona... Salute the Courage and Energy of Covid Warriors. It feels extremely beautiful to see you working tirelessly in the service of the Nation. You deserve a big Thank You,” the organisers said in a statement.