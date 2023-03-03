Shooting in Kashmir | Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt in Gulmarg for Karan Johar’s flick

Srinagar, Mar 3: Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have arrived in Kashmir for the shoot of a romantic song from Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
“The actors arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements and have directly flown to Gulmarg to shoot the song while Karan reached Kashmir a day before,” said a crewmember close to the actors.
He said that the song would also be shot in Srinagar and Pahalgam areas.
“The crew will return on March 9,” the crewmember said.
He said that Johar had planned to shoot this song in Switzerland.
“But then he thought of promoting Kashmir tourism so that more film units visit Kashmir. This is a huge achievement for Kashmir’s tourism Industry,” he said. “Since this is a love song, Karan wants to recreate those moments that he did while shooting ‘Ishq Wala Love’ song from the film ‘Student of the Year’ back in 2012 in Pahalgam.”
Alia is stationed in Gulmarg with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. She is also carrying her baby Raha with her.
In the past, Alia has visited Kashmir for films like ‘Student Of The Year’, Raazi, and Highway while Ranveer is fond of Kashmir and is visiting here for the first time.