Shooting stones continue to rain; disrupt traffic on NH

Ramban: Intermittent tumbling of shooting stones disrupted movement of vehicular traffic on several occasions at Mehar, Cafeteria Morh of Ramban stretch on Srinagar Jammu National Highway on Friday.

Hence subject to fair weather and good road condition, Jammu bound heavy motor vehicles would be allowed to ply on the highway tomorrow.

Traffic officials said that frequent falling of shooting stones near Mehar, ahead of Ramban in the morning and afternoon after brief intervals impacted free flow of traffic. They said the concerned road maintenance agency deployed its men and machinery at Mehar for clearing debris and stones off the road.

Earlier on Thursday, the highway was blocked due to mud and landslides triggered by heavy rain that lashed the stretch between Mehar and Cafeteria Morh of Ramban. However, the road was restored for vehicular traffic late Thursday night.