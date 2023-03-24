Shop gutted in Pampore

Srinagar, Mar 24: A shop was gutted in the Pampore area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday evening. Eyewitnesses said that the fire was caused by a short circuit that gutted the shop.
As per the reports, the shop belonged to Farooq Ahmad Mir. During the fire incident, the goods in the shop like ladies’ clothing and other hosiery were completely gutted.
Eyewitnesses said that personnel of Fire and Emergency kept the fire from spreading. However, all the goods in the shop were gutted. They said locals also tried to control the fire. Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard.