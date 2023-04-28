Shop owner arrested in Baramulla for secretly recording customer’s video in changing room

Baramulla, Apr 28: The Baramulla police have arrested a readymade shop owner for secretly recording a customer’s video in a changing room.
Police identified the arrested shopkeeper as Aijaz Ahmad Sofi, a resident of Bandi Payeen Chandoosa. An FIR under section IPC, IT Act, and POCSO Act was registered in connection with the incident at police station Chandoosa.
A police spokesperson while giving details of the incident said that the action followed a written complaint filed by a minor that she along with her sister went to the ready made shop on April 26 to purchase some clothes.
She said in her complaint that while she went to the changing room to check her newly purchased clothes, she found a hidden mobile phone kept to record the customers’ video while changing the clothes.
Following the complaint, a team of police officials including the police inspector of police station Chandoosa, Irfan Ahmad under the supervision of SDPO Kreeri, Khalid Ashraf was constituted. The team members, after verifying the complaint, arrested the shopkeeper. The locals have urged the police to initiate strict action against the arrested shopkeeper.