Shop owner held for secretly recording videos in changing room in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, Apr 28: A shop owner was arrested in northern Baramulla district for allegedly recording videos secretly in a changing room of his shop, police said.
The incident was reported after a minor girl accompanied by her sister filed a written complaint at Police Station Chandoosa, said an official.
The girl claimed that while trying on clothes in the changing room of a ready-made garments shop owned by Aijaz Ahmad Sofi, she found a hidden mobile phone set up for recording customers.
The police acted promptly and registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC, IT Act, and POCSO Act, said the official.
A team was constituted to investigate the case, and the accused was taken into custody.
The mobile devices of the accused were also seized, and further investigation is ongoing. The police spokesperson advised the community to be cautious while using trial rooms.