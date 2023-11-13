Shop sealed under Food Safety Act in Anantnag

Anantnag , Nov 13: The Food Safety team in district Anantnag today sealed a Nanwai shop at Chenni Chowk on account of severe deviations from the different provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

During the inspection, it was found that the food preparation area was in a dilapidated state, besides there was also lack of maintenance and proper sanitary conditions.

Besides, dirty and damaged and some non-food grade utensils were identified. The premises exhibited a lack of cleanliness, with dust and dirt prevalent throughout.