Shopian-Bijbehara Road | ‘Construction of drainage system be taken up simultaneously with ongoing macadamisation’

Shopian: The residents of scores of villages in south Kashmir's Shopian district have appealed to the authorities that the construction of drainage system be taken up simulteanously with the ongoing macadamisation on Shopian-Bijbehara Road

The macamidasation and widening of the arterial Shopian-Bijbehara was finally taken up in June this year after it was stalled in 2018. However, the R&B department, according to the residents, is going to construct the drainage system and retaining walls along the road after the macamidasation work is completed, which , they believe, may cause damage to the road.

A group of concerned residents told Greater Kashmir that the road was macadamised atleast after three decades and "now if tomorrow they dig it up again for the allied work, it would cause damage to the road.”