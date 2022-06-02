Shopian blast: One among three injured soldiers critical, says Army

Srinagar, June 3: Army on Thursday said that one among the three soldiers injured in a blast inside a private vehicle hired by the soldiers at Sedaw area of Shopian was critical.
“At approximately 0300 a.m., based on specific intelligence, an operation was launched from (Sedaw) to lay cordon and search in general area Patitohalan, " news agency GNS quoted an Army spokesman saying.
"While moving to the target area, at approximately a km from (Sedaw), an explosion took place in the civil hired vehicle, being used by the team, resulting in injuries to three Indian Army soldiers,” he said adding the blast is "very likely to be from either an IED or a grenade or a battery malfunctioning in the vehicle. Details are being ascertained.”
The injured personnel, the army said, were immediately shifted and given first aid at District Hospital, Shopian and thereafter evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar.
“One soldier is critical while two other injured are stable,” it said, adding, “affected area has been cordoned and all likely escape routes have been sealed.”