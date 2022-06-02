Shopian blast: One among three injured soldiers succumbs

Srinagar, June 2: An Army soldier was killed while two others injured in a blast inside a private hired vehicle in Sedaw area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday.
“At approximately 0300 a.m., based on specific intelligence, an operation was launched from (Sedaw) COB to lay cordon and search in general area Patitohalan. While moving to the target area, at approximately a km from (Sedaw), an explosion took place in the civil hired vehicle, being used by the team, resulting in injuries to three Indian Army soldiers,” news agency GNS quoted an army spokesman saying in a statement.
“The blast is very likely to be from either an IED or a grenade or a battery malfunctioning in the vehicle. Details are being ascertained,” he said.
The injured soldiers were shifted and given first aid at District Hospital, Shopian and thereafter evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar.
One among the critically injured soldier was shifted to Udhampur where he succumbed to the injuries, the Army spokesman said.
Earlier IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the nature of the blast was being investigated.