Shopian cab accident: Another soldier succumbs, toll three

Srinagar, April 14: An Army soldier injured after a cab carrying soldiers on way to an encounter site in south Kashmir's Shopian district overturned on Thursday succumbed to his injuries taking the toll in the accident to three.
A police spokesman said that the cab carrying soldiers from 44 RR Chowgam Camp was on its way to encounter site at Badigam when the driver lost control over the vehicle due to some technical fault and it skidded off the road resulting in injuries to four soldiers.
While police confirmed the death of two soldiers, news agency GNS quoting an army spokesman, reported that a 3rd soldier also succumbed to injuries at Army's 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar where he was evacuated for specialized treatment.
A defence spokesman refuted rumours that the accident was caused by stone pelting in the area.