Shopian DIARY

A group of residents from Bren Colony, Meemandar told Greater Kashmir that an erratic water supply caused huge inconvenience to them.

They said that they were forced to fetch water from the nearby streams. “There is every possibility that the consumption of contaminated water could give rise to water-borne diseases in the area,” said Manzoor Ahmad, a resident.

Ahmad said that they several times approached the authorities, who only paid lip service. “The issue was also highlighted by a section of the press several times but to no avail,” said Ahmad.