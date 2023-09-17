Shopian DIARY

Water crisis in Shopian villages
The residents of Meemander and Tradapora villages in south Kashmir’s Shopian district are facing a severe water crisis.
A group of residents from Bren Colony, Meemandar told Greater Kashmir that an erratic water supply caused huge inconvenience to them.
They said that they were forced to fetch water from the nearby streams. “There is every possibility that the consumption of contaminated water could give rise to water-borne diseases in the area,” said Manzoor Ahmad, a resident.
Ahmad said that they several times approached the authorities, who only paid lip service. “The issue was also highlighted by a section of the press several times but to no avail,” said Ahmad.
He said that the department laid a few water pipes in the locality three years ago but they left the work halfway through. The residents threatened to hit the streets in case the issue was not resolved immediately.
Meanwhile, the residents of Trapadpora village also complained of severe shortage of water in the area. The residents said that the village had been reeling under a severe water crisis for the last three months.
A group of women said that they had to go to a nearby stream to do the dishes and laundry. They said that many residents had also taken ill due to the consumption of contaminated water. The residents appealed to the Jal Shakti Department to provide safe drinking water to the village.
Trenz residents oppose shifting of veterinary centre
The residents of Trenz village, some 7 km from Shopian town, are up in arms against the shifting of the veterinary centre from the village.
According to the residents, the centre was shifted to the nearby Babakhidar village after several decades without any reason.
The residents said that the administration issued an order, allotting a vacant school building in Babakhidar village to the Animal Husbandry Department for establishing the veterinary centre.
“As our village is centrally located, the people from adjoining areas would easily take their animals to the facility,” said Zahid Ahmad, a local.
Another resident said that they met the district administration several times since they ordered the shifting of the facility but to no avail.
An official told Greater Kashmir that the facility was shifted just a few hundred meters from the village.
He said that the centre was operating out of a rented building, lacking water and washroom facilities.
“The department is going to construct its own building and all the formalities in this regard have been completed,” the official said.
Battered road
A narrow stretch leading to Kanipora locality in Shopian town is dotted by multiple potholes, causing immense hardships to the residents.
The residents said that there was an immediate need to macadamise the road.
They said that the residents were finding it difficult to commute on the battered stretch.
“The bikers are at the receiving end. The potholes and rough surface could easily throw them off balance,” said a resident.