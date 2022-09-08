Shopian fruit trader's son tops J&K in NEET-UG 2022, secures all India rank 10

Haziq Parveez Lone, a resident of Trenz Shopian, has secured 10th rank in the all-India level NEET UG-examination by securing 710 points out of 720, news agency KNO reported. Haziq is elated over his achievement.

“I was expecting that I would crack the NEET but getting 10th rank was beyond my expectations. I couldn’t believe that I am figuring in the top-10 list,” he said.

Haziq’s father Parveez Lone is a fruit businessman while his mother is a housewife. Haziq credited his success to his parents and teachers.“I am thankful to Almighty Allah for bestowing me with success. My success wouldn’t have been possible without the support and efforts of parents and teachers of Aakash Institute Srinagar, especially Rohin Jain who taught us physics there,” he said.