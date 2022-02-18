Shopian labourer slips to death in Himachal

Srinagar Feb 18: A labourer from south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday slipped to death in Himachal Pradesh, official sources said.
Quoting the sources, news agency KDC identified the deceased as Gulzar Ahmed Khan, a resident of Shadab Karewa Shopian.
He slipped from the slope of a hillock while doing the job, an official said adding that Khan suffered serious injuries and was declared dead by doctors on arrival in a local hospital where he was shifted.
Gulzar, as per the report, has been doing labour work in the state for quite some time.
Police have registered a case in this regard.