Shopian makes a leap towards zero waste town

Shopian: It is quarter to 9 am. A garbage pickup vehicle screeched to a halt in Shopian town's municipal ward number 11 and began playing an enchanting song on a loudhailer fitted atop the vehicle. Soon some children pile out of their homes and belt out in chorus --Gadiwala aaya ghar se kachra nikal. A little later, a flock of women with litter bins in their hands make a beeline for these vehicles.

This is Municipal Council Shopian's door- to -door waste collection service, which began last month and has been running like clockwork since then.

A fleet of eight garbage vehicles to collect the muck in all the 17 municipal wards of the town in segregated form have been pressed into service.

"We have hired 20 more sanitation workers to work more efficiently", says Suhail Malik, Executive Officer, Municipal Council Shopian (MCS).