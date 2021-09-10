Shopian ‘Murder’ Case | CJM court directs Police to register FIR

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Iqbal Ahmad Akhoon while hearing the complainant Manzoor Ahmad Ganie through his counsel Gowhar Hassan Wani directed the SHO Zainpora to lodge an FIR.

The court also directed the SSP Shopian to constitute a team and investigate the matter thoroughly.

“SSP Shopian is directed to constitute a team headed by someone not below the rank of DySP to investigate the matter thoroughly,” reads the order.

On August 17, the family of the deceased youth Shahid Manzoor of Urpora, Nagbal had alleged that their son was killed by a family of Turkeangam village on August 16.

They said that the next day Police informed them that he was admitted at District Hospital Pulwama where they found him dead with bruises all over his body.

The complainant’s counsel argued before the court that the deceased was killed by the accused family and Police had neither filed an FIR nor investigated the matter even after the passage of 21 days.