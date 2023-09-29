Shopian promotes cleanliness with ODF plus model camps

Shopian, Sep 29: Under the ongoing Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign, Department of Rural Development is celebrating the ODF plus model camps in all the blocks of district Shopian alongwith engaging people taking the solemn resolve to sustain the mission.
The camps were mainly held at Block headquarters of Chitragam, Zainapora, Shopian, Kanjiullar, Ramnagri, Kaprin, Keller, Imamsahab and Hermain.
The camps were attended by a large number of public and were chaired by BDOs of the concerned blocks. Members of different strata of society were made aware about the achievements under SBMG-II.
It was informed that the District has already achieved ODF plus model status under which all components of waste like solid waste, liquid waste, faecal waste and plastic are managed scientifically.
People were given information about the uses of SWM sheds, Liquid Waste Management Units, Plastic Waste Management Sheds, Soakage pits, Compost pits and door to door collection and segregation of the waste.
It was impressed upon in the camps that most important thing of SBM Plus is its sustainability. Different ways to sustain this model were discussed and the public took a resolve to act on these measures to make their areas clean and sanitized.
People in these camps expressed their satisfaction over the steps taken by the Department of Rural Development for making the District SBM plus under SBMG II.