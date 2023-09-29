Shopian promotes cleanliness with ODF plus model camps

The camps were mainly held at Block headquarters of Chitragam, Zainapora, Shopian, Kanjiullar, Ramnagri, Kaprin, Keller, Imamsahab and Hermain.

The camps were attended by a large number of public and were chaired by BDOs of the concerned blocks. Members of different strata of society were made aware about the achievements under SBMG-II.

It was informed that the District has already achieved ODF plus model status under which all components of waste like solid waste, liquid waste, faecal waste and plastic are managed scientifically.