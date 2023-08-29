Shopian village residents stage protest, demand playfield

Kashmir

Shopian, Aug 29: The residents of Kundalan village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district Tuesday held a peaceful protest demonstration demanding construction of a playfield in the area.

Scores of residents blocked the Shopian-Anantnag road in protest against the failure of the authorities to provide an outdoor playing space to the local youth.

The protesters said that the non-availability of a playfield hampered the sports activities in the area.

"Due to non-availability of the playfield, the sporting capabilities of the local youth get wasted,” said a protester.

He said that sports could help keep the local youth away from the scourge of drugs.

"You see the substance abuse is on the rise in Kashmir. Sports could play a crucial role in containing the menace,” he said.

The protesters later dispersed peacefully after an official from the district administration assured them that their demand would be looked into.

