Shopian youth found dead in Banihal week before wedding

Srinagar, May 8: Body of a 25-year-old man from south Kashmir’s Shopian district was found in Banihal area of Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the body of Asif Ramzan son of Mohammad Ramzan Ganie of Chittragam was lying near a railway bridge in Banihal today, his uncle Mohammad Yousaf Dar son of Abdul Razaq Dar told police station Zainapora. Dar told police that he came to know about his nephew through social media.
As per Dar, Asif had gone shopping last Friday for his marriage which was scheduled on May 16. “On contacting, the police in Banihal confirmed the recovery of the body from the area”, an official said
A few family members are on their way to Banihal to bring back the body for last rites.