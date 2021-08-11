Shopian’s new clock tower will tell more than just time

The clock tower, which is being constructed at Gole Chowk, would not just be housing a traditional chiming clock with its ticking hands indicating mere time.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Executive Officer Municipal Council Shopian Jahid Azad said, “There will be a large monitor, giving a plethora of information besides telling you the time.”

The Gole Chowk is the business nerve centre of the district and always remains abuzz with the visitors.

The chowk has also a political significance as dozens of political leaders addressed mammoth gatherings at this place in the past.

“From former Prime Minister Charan Singh to National Conference founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, from former chief minister Farooq Abdullah to scores of politicians, all addressed their supporters here,” said Muhammad Ashraf Hamad, a senior journalist from the town.

The tower would keep people posted about weather updates, temperature and particulate matter (PM) in the atmosphere.

“A slight rise in the PM level will alert the Pollution Control Board,” Azad said.

According to the official, the clock tower would be linked with the Municipal office and Deputy Commissioner’s office.

“All the important messages, announcements and schemes will be displayed on the clock tower,” Azad said.

He said that the messages would display in both English and Urdu languages.

“In some cases, we will also try to display the messages in Kashmiri language,” he said.

The clock tower would be 52-feet tall and around 60 to 70 percent of construction work has already been completed.

“We hope we will inaugurate it by September 1,” Azad said.

“The project will cost Municipal Committee Shopian Rs 43 lakh,” he said.