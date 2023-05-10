Kashmir

Shopkeeper arrested for assaulting driver in Sopore

The injured was shifted to sub district hospital, Sopore.
Representational Pic
Sopore, May 10: A driver was injured after he was assaulted by a shopkeeper in Main Chowk Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday even as the shopkeeper was arrested by police. 

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that a shopkeeper assaulted a driver identified as Jalal-u-Din Lone of Sopore. 

He said that soon after the incident the injured was shifted to sub district hospital Sopore. 

The official said that the accused has been arrested and a case has been registered, while further investigation is going on. 

