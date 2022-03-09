Shopkeeper attacked, looted by 'goon' in central Kashmir's Budgam

Srinagar, Mar 9: A local “goon” attacked and decamped with cash and mobile phone of a shopkeeper at Gopalpora area of Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam on Wednesday.
Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that Abdul Gani Dar of Dawlatpora was at his grocery store when a local "goon" attacked him with knife and ran away with his cash and mobile phone.
The residents of the area demanded strict action against the goon, they said has been earlier arrested in different cases.
Locals said that the man has injured several persons in the past, but is scot-free.