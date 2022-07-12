Shopkeepers asked not to sell uniforms of police, security forces to civilians

"In view of reported misuse, all cloth/garment sellers, tailors etc. are requested not to sell Police/CAPF/army type uniform & camouflage pattern wear to any civilian. Further record to be maintained of all such sales even if they are made to police/CAPF/army(after seeing I Cards)," police said in a tweet.

News agency GNS quoted a senior police officer saying that although order has been passed earlier about ban of selling police and security force uniform to civilians, It will be vigorously implemented this time.