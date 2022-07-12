Shopkeepers asked not to sell uniforms of police, security forces to civilians

Srinagar, July 12: Police on Tuesday requested shop keepers and tailors to not sell or stitch uniforms of Police and security forces to any civilians except those carrying valid identity cards.
"In view of reported misuse, all cloth/garment sellers, tailors etc. are requested not to sell Police/CAPF/army type uniform & camouflage pattern wear to any civilian. Further record to be maintained of all such sales even if they are made to police/CAPF/army(after seeing I Cards)," police said in a tweet.
News agency GNS quoted a senior police officer saying that although order has been passed earlier about ban of selling police and security force uniform to civilians, It will be vigorously implemented this time.