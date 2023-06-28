Shoppers flock to markets in Kashmir Valley ahead of Eid-ul-Adha celebrations

Srinagar, June 28: Shoppers in the Kashmir Valley are eagerly preparing for the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festival, which will be celebrated on Thursday, June 29. With the festival drawing closer, the sale of sacrificial animals and merchandise has witnessed a significant surge, resulting in bustling markets across the region.

The city of Srinagar, along with all the district and tehsil headquarters in the valley, has experienced a remarkable increase in footfall as shoppers thronged the markets to purchase essential items ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. Shopkeepers are delighted with the overwhelming rush, as people, especially children, are busy selecting new clothes and accessories for the festive occasion.

"We are pleased to witness such a high turnout of shoppers as Eid-ul-Adha approaches," Gulzar Ahmad, a shopkeeper in Srinagar said.

"The market atmosphere is vibrant, and it is heartening to see people embracing the spirit of the festival by indulging in festive shopping," he added.