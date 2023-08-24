Shops of 'conflict profiteers' closed forever in J&K: LG Sinha

About this year’s Amarnath Yatra, the LG said that this year a record number of over 4.5 lakh pilgrims visited the holy cave shrine of Baba Amarnathji. “Now these people have gone back to their respective states and villages. They will surely spread a word about the peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir which ultimately will push more pilgrims into J&K,” the LG said.

Talking to reporters later, LG Sinha while replying to a query that he stated he wasn’t going to stay here forever, said: “I haven’t come here to stay forever but I will surely leave behind great memories of peace, prosperity, development and economic stability. Kuch aisa karkay jayeingay, loug yaad rakhain gay… ( will do something that people will remember),” he said.

To a query whether preparations were on for Local Bodies elections, the LG said polls for Local Bodies will be held in time. The LG E-inaugurated various developmental projects for Budgam district and stated that every town has significance and history. “Budgam has an airport, railway station and a great tourism potential which needs to be explored. Beerwah will come on tourism map shortly and become favourite destination of tourists,” the LG said, adding Green Parks are coming up in the district while the administration will upgrade the airport, old bus stand and railway station as well.