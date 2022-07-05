Shot in the arm | Govt starts free NEET, JEE coaching for tribal students

Srinagar: The Tribal Affairs Department (TAD) Tuesday launched the first of its kind initiative to coach meritorious and deserving tribal students preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) or JEE for undergraduate professional courses.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the department would sponsor the course fee.
It said that the candidates qualifying the examination for selection in professional courses after coaching would also be provided a scholarship.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recently announced that giving top priority to educating tribal students, the J&K government was launching several schemes to provide and support quality education.
The statement said that in line with the schemes like the Technology-Enabled Education Scheme, enhancement of diet charges, and tuition rates in hostels, the department has launched NEET coaching scheme with immediate effect.
Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said that in the first year of the scheme 100 tribal students would be selected for NEET coaching in the government empanelled coaching institutes under two different sub-schemes ‘Host-50’ for hostellers and ‘Top-50’ for other tribal meritorious students.
He said that the schemes were being implemented through the Education Wing of the Tribal Research Institute.
The coaching fee for NEET at the institutions would be sponsored by the department after verification of attendance and evaluation.
The candidates selected for courses like MBBS, BVSc AH, BDS, BAMS, BE, B Tech and other professional courses of NEET would be provided an annual scholarship of Rs 70,000 to Rs 75,000 totaling around 4 lakh for various professional courses.
Giving details of the scheme, Deputy Director (Adm), TRI J&K, Abdul Khabir said that under ‘Top-50’ applications had been invited from meritorious tribal students and 50 students with highest marks above 80 percent in Class-XII board examination would be selected for coaching while under the ‘Host-50’ the students enrolled in hostels would be selected through a screening test.
The department has notified 50 percent reservations for girl students under the hostel category while 25 percent of seats are reserved for girl students in the ‘Top-50’ scheme for NEET.
There is no income bar under the coaching scheme.
The coaching would be offered at empanelled institutes in Srinagar and Jammu wherein the coaching fee notified by the government would be sponsored by the department for the selected students.
A waiting list would also be maintained and only online applications before the cut-off date would be considered by the department for the selection of students.
Director, Tribal Affairs, Mushir Ahmed Mirza would supervise the screening test in hostels under the ‘Host-50’ scheme through respective wardens and management of hostels.