Shot in the arm | Govt starts free NEET, JEE coaching for tribal students

Srinagar: The Tribal Affairs Department (TAD) Tuesday launched the first of its kind initiative to coach meritorious and deserving tribal students preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) or JEE for undergraduate professional courses.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the department would sponsor the course fee.

It said that the candidates qualifying the examination for selection in professional courses after coaching would also be provided a scholarship.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recently announced that giving top priority to educating tribal students, the J&K government was launching several schemes to provide and support quality education.