During the meeting, YNC functionaries apprised Omar Abdullah about the plethora of issues concerning the youth across the South Kashmir districts. NC spokesperson in a statement said the YNC functionaries individually spoke on the occasion and flagged up various organisational matters with Omar. He assured them that the suggestions put forth by the functionaries will be given precedence at every level. “YNC is inseparable from the party’s parent body. It has a prominent place in history as a springboard for the upcoming party leaders,” Omar said.

“Having young educated youth in the party will help in the continuation of the party as a vital force. Functionaries must shoulder people's worries by airing them at all appropriate forums, Omar said asking the functionaries to continue to remain in touch with people, particularly youth at Halqa, block and District level.