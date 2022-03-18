Showcasing bloodshed for political gains dangerous: M Y Tarigami

Srinagar, Mar 18: The displacement of Kashmiri Pandits is a tragic chapter of Kashmir history, but showcasing bloodshed for “political gains” is dangerous for the country and the people, CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami said on Friday.
His remarks come in the wake of controversy over the recently-released movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, which is based on the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir in the 1990s.
Talking to reporters here, Tarigami said there was a need to objectively project the tragedies suffered by the people in Kashmir.