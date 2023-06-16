Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2023 | CEO SASB conducts extensive tour of Baltal axis

During the tour, CEO personally inspected and evaluated the preparations being undertaken by the concerned departments to ensure a smooth and successful pilgrimage for the devotees. He emphasised the importance of timely completion of all necessary arrangements to facilitate a safe and comfortable Yatra experience for the pilgrims.

Accompanied by the Additional CEO, SASB, DC Anantnag, SSP Anantnag, Director Information J&K, Director Tourism Kashmir, SP HQ Anantnag, Director Health Kashmir, BRO representatives and several senior officers from the Jammu and Kashmir administration, Mandeep Bhandari closely reviewed the infrastructure, status of the track, setting up of tentage facilities, toilet complexes, sanitation activities, restoration of water and electricity connections, telecom facilities, other logistical facilities along the Baltal axis.